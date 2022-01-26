Galway TD critical of Government inaction on violence against women over past 20 years

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has sharply criticised the Government in the Dáil over its ongoing failure to take meaningful action to tackle violence against women over the past two decades

Deputy Catherine Connolly noted that the death of Ashling Murphy has been described as a “watershed” moment by many, that has shone a spotlight on the issue.

However, she said countless spotlights have been shone on the issue over the past two decades, yet very little effective actions have been taken.

She cited a Government-commissioned report issued in 1997 that outlined the need for greater supports for women, as well as programmes for violent men that tackle their behavior.

Deputy Connolly argued we’ve known the exact scale of the problem for the past 25 years – yet the Government has done very little to address it.