Galway TD critical of delays in publishing new policy for offshore islands

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is criticising the Government over long-running delays in publishing a new policy for offshore islands.

Deputy Catherine Connolly says the Government accepted several years ago that a policy is urgently needed, underpinned by legislation as in Scotland.

Addressing Minister Heather Humphreys in the Dáil, she also noted that a task force was established to examine the issue as far back as 1996.

However, despite all these efforts, Deputy Connolly pointed out there’s still no policy, populations are declining, and the Government is asking for more time.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys accepted it was a valid argument and the process has been going on a long time.

She said it is now at an advanced stage and a draft plan should be presented shortly.