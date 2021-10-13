Galway TD critical of continued reliance on HAP in Budget 2022

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is criticising the Government’s continued reliance on the Housing Assistance Payment in Budget 2022.

It’s after funding for the HAP scheme was increased by €168 million to provide for 14,000 new HAP tenancies

Deputy Catherine Connolly says while additional space may be needed temporarily, the Government should be signalling its intent to wind the scheme down.

She argued the focus should be on instead investing the €1bn annual spend into building public housing on public land.

Addressing the Dáil, Deputy Connolly said the Government's long-running reliance on the private market has directly led to the current crisis