Galway TD critical of “Cinderella license” to reopen nightclubs while respite services remain closed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has voiced criticism of the so-called “Cinderella Dance License” that has allowed nightclubs to reopen while many essential respite services remain closed.

Deputy Catherine Connolly was contributing to a Dáil discussion on the Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and roadmap for the future.

She expressed frustration that it’s apparently safe to dance in a busy nightclub after midnight yet it’s not safe to open essential respite services in Galway.

Deputy Connolly indicated it’s neither fair nor logical – and the Government must do better.