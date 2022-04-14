Galway TD critical as popular city bus services not covered by public transport reductions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is criticizing the fact that some popular bus services in Galway City are not covered by the newly implemented reduction in public transport fares.

Deputy Mairead Farrell claims this is due to the state deciding to privatise essential public services – in this case, certain services to Knocknacarra, Salthill and Barna.

She says in the case of Knocknacarra, City Direct is the only bus option – but people in these areas get no benefit from the recent fare reductions.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell believes it’s an unacceptable situation and completely unfair.