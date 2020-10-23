Galway TD confirms consideration of roll out of online planning application system

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage is examining the development and roll out of E-planning nationwide as early as possible.

That’s according to Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív who says current public health measures make the long process unnecessary and potentially harmful.

In response to a parliamentary question tabled by Deputy Ó Cuív, the Department has confirmed it’s “examining the feasibility of accelerating the development and roll-out of eplanning nationwide to all planning authorities as early as possible.”

Deputy Ó Cuív argues the public will be living with COVID-19 for sometime and applying digital practices to real world scenarios should be encouraged.

He says a move to eplanning will minimise unnecessary interactions between those submitting applications and planning officials