Galway TD condemns lack of state support for Irish colleges

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív has criticised the government for the lack of state support in place for Irish colleges.

It follows the recent announcement that Irish colleges across Gaeltacht areas will not open this summer.

Deputy Ó Cuív says this will cause a huge loss of income for the colleges themselves, the Mná an Tí who accommodate students and other businesses in the Gaeltacht.

The Fianna Fáil TD says the Department for the Gaeltacht usually pays out subsidies to Irish colleges to make it affordable for students so there is money set aside already.

