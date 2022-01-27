Galway TD concerned poor quality of Eir network impacting National Broadband Plan

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A Galway TD has expressed concerns in the Dáil over how the quality of the Eir network could be impacting on the roll-out of the National Broadband Plan.

Galway East Deputy Sean Canney was contributing to a debate on the seven year plan, which is currently well behind schedule.

He said for many people, the pandemic has made clear the urgent need for reliable, high-speed connectivity for both home and work purposes.

Speaking in response, Minister Ossian Smyth admitted that in some areas, the quality of the Eir network falls short of what had been expected.