Galway TD co-signs bill guaranteeing prison for those who steal family pets

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD has co-signed a new bill which would impose a minimum of a 10 month prison sentence on anyone convicted of stealing a family pet.

Deputy Sean Canney says there have been significant fears over the theft and resale of family pets in recent months – and gangs can make considerable money from this type of operation.

He argues that the penalty for those who steal family pets should automatically be harsher than those imposed for stealing objects.

Deputy Canney has co-signed the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Offences Amendment Pets Bill 2020, drafted by Aontú.

Independent Deputy Canney says he’s been contacted by many devastated individuals in his constituency whose pets have been stolen…

