Galway TD clashes with Taoiseach in heated row over climate action

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A Galway TD has clashed with the Taoiseach during a heated row over decarbonisation plans for Galway City.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Catherine Connolly said the plans were submitted a year ago but nothing’s happened since.

And she noted that in an earlier debate, the Taoiseach had accused others of “double speak” – saying they wanted climate action but wanted the introduction of measures to be delayed.

Deputy Connolly argued the long-running lack of progress on decarbonisation plans for Galway could also be construed as hypocrisy or double speak.