Galway TD clashes with Taoiseach in Dáil over Covid-19 vaccine

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD has clashed with the Taoiseach in the Dáil in an argument over the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

Deputy Catherine Connolly acknowledged that vaccines are an essential tool in the fight against the virus and critically important.

However, she took issue with an alleged lack of clarity and consultation with the Dáil over the indemnity offered to vaccine producers.

Independent Deputy Connolly also raised a lack of information available on how a compensation system would work for people who suffer ill-effects.

She claimed full and transparent information has not been made available – which she argued is crucial to ensuring maximum uptake of vaccines.

Speaking in response, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the indemnity and liabilities are open-ended as per an EU agreement.

He also said that the Justice and Health Ministers are currently working on a vaccine compensation scheme.

Addressing Deputy Connolly, he said the over-riding priority is rolling out a vaccine – and suggested she was being unreasonable in her criticism – tune in to FYI [email protected] to hear more…