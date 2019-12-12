Galway TD claims Septic Tank Grant Scheme is failing rural home owners

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD has raised concerns that the Septic Tank Grant Scheme is failing rural home owners.

Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív says the Government is spending virtually no money to assist those in rural areas who provide their own waste water systems, while a huge amount is spent on water systems in towns and cities.

Since 2014 just 23 thousand euro has been paid out in annual grants for Galway County.

When the scheme was introduced the closing date for applications was set at 2014 and has not reopened since.

The grant scheme is means tested, making it unavailable to those who earn over a certain amount per year.

Meanwhile, in order to avail of the scheme a home owner must first be visited by their local authority for an inspection.

Deputy Ó Cuív says these barriers within the scheme need to be changed.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..