10 May 2024

Galway TD claims Irish Water has “no interest” in towns and villages crying out for wastewater infrastructure

Irish Water has no interest in towns and villages which are crying out for wastewater infrastructure needed for development.

That’s according to Galway East TD Sean Canney, who’s raised the issue in the Dáil.

He named a number of villages and towns in East Galway that are “frozen out” of building homes due to lack of treatment plants.

Deputy Canney said the situation is completely unacceptable and putting serious constraints on growth.

