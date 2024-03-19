Galway Bay FM

Galway TD Ciaran Cannon cites ‘toxicity’ as reason he is leaving politics after 20 years

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon has announced he will not contest the next General Elections.

The Fine Gael TD has cited an increased level of toxicity and online abuse as major factors in his decison to leave politics after a career spanning 20 years.

Deputy Cannon was first elected to Galway County Council in 2004 before becoming a TD in 2011, serving as Minister of State for the Departments of Foreign Affairs and Education.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy Cannon explains how the changing face of politics has contributed to his decision:

