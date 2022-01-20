Galway TD challenges Minister in Dáil over exclusion of carers from healthcare bonus

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

A Galway TD has challenged the Minister for Public Expenditure in the Dáil over the exclusion of family and home carers from the pandemic bonus.

Frontline healthcare workers are to be given a 1 thousand euro bonus to recognise their efforts throughout COVID-19.

However, under the current plans, home and family carers are not eligible for the payment.

Addressing Minister Michael McGrath, Deputy Mairead Farrell pointed out they lost everything during the pandemic at very short notice.

She argued without their efforts, the Government would have been in a very serious predicament.