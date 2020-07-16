Galway TD challenges education Minister over transport for special needs school

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway TD has challenged the Education Minister over the suspension of transport services for special needs schools.

Independent Deputy Catherine Connolly made a representation to Minister Norma Foley on behalf of the Abalta Special School in Parkmore.

According to Deputy Connolly, the school has made all the necessary arrangements to provide transport for its pupils but it has not received the go ahead from the department to run the service.

The Independent TD argues that the July Provision education programme cannot function if pupils can’t reach their school.

Deputy Connolly asked Minister Foley to clarify when school transport will resume.