Galway TD Catherine Connolly and Taoiseach clash in Dáil over housing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has once again clashed with Taoiseach Micheal Martin in the Dáil over the issue of housing.

It’s as the Taoiseach has said emergency measures aimed at tackling investment funds buying Irish housing will likely be passed tomorrow.

Ministers will hold a second cabinet meeting this evening to make changes to planning and tax laws.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Deputy Connolly asked the Taoiseach to accept that the policies of previous Government’s have directly led to the current crisis.

She also referenced huge public land banks in Galway City which she claimed are being privately developed without an overall masterplan, or sufficient recognition of the critical lack of housing.

Deputy Connolly said the Government’s heavy reliance on the Housing Assistance Payment has played a huge role in creating the housing crisis:

Speaking in response, a clearly irritated Micheal Martin denied his priority is the market, or that he believes housing is a commodity