Galway TD calls on HSE to issue interim Primary Medical Certs to clear backlog

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling on the HSE to issue interim Primary Medical Certs to clear the backlog of unprocessed applications.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says people with disabilities are having to wait for long periods to get their cars adapted to suit their need because of the delays.

The scheme was suspended from June 2020 until January 2021.

It’s understood an appeals clinic which was due to be held in Roscommon last October was cancelled and will not be re-arranged until sometime in 2022.

Deputy Canney argues the suspension of the Roscommon clinic will mean some applicants will be waiting for up to two years for an appeals hearing.

He says the HSE should put an alternative assessment and appeals process in place through the patient’s GP on a temporary basis.

