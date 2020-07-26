Galway TD calls on Government to tackle supply crisis within forestry sector

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD is calling on the Government to immediately tackle a supply chain crisis facing the forestry sector due to serial objections to the issuing of felling licenses.

Deputy Sean Canney says the current licence system means anyone, anywhere can object to a felling license – and the supply of timber for the construction industry is drying up as a result.

He further states that there is a delay of up to 18 months in granting licences in the first place, while the open appeals process is resulting in one third of those licences being appealed.

Deputy Canney says the situation is leading to job losses and supply shortages – and something has to be changed.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news….