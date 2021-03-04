Galway TD calls on Government to reconsider State Community Bank

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says it’s time for the Government to reexamine the possibility of establishing a state bank for SME’s.

Deputy Seán Canney has raised the issue in the wake of Ulster Bank’s announcement that it is to exit the Irish market.

He says now is the time for the Government to examine possible delivery mechanisms for community banking to be implemented.

He believes this could be done through An Post or the local Credit Union network, as they have the infrastructure, facilities and visibility required.

Independent Deputy Canney says SME’s are the answer to getting our country back up-and-running post Covid – and they’ll need the right support.