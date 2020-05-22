Galway TD calls on Government to maximize use of Galway’s private hospitals before contract expires

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD is calling on both the HSE and the Government to maximize the use of Galway’s two private hospitals before the coronavirus nationalisation agreement runs out in July.

Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell says the facilities and staff at the Bon Secours Hospital and Galway Clinic should be utilised to carry out procedures such as time dependent surgeries and cancer care.

Her call comes after it was confirmed that some urgent cancer surgeries, which usually take place at University Hospital Galway, have been transferred to the Bon Secours.

However, Deputy Farrell says the deal reached between the HSE and the country’s private hospitals has not yet been beneficial for the taxpayer.

She says while it’s important to leave capacity in the intensive care units for a possible Covid-19 surge, these facilities need to be mobilized to reduce waiting lists.