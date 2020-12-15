Galway TD calls on Government to lift ban on live music at weddings

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling on the Government to lift the ban on live music at weddings.

Galway West Sinn Fein Deputy Mairéad Farrell says couples have expressed their disappointment at the continued restrictions on wedding celebrations.

It comes as music and dancing was allowed under previous level three restrictions earlier this year.

This time around, however, weddings have been limited to a marriage ceremony and a sit down meal with 25 guests.

Deputy Farrell told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks the restrictions should be reviewed so couples can have some sort of music at their weddings in a safe and secure way…

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news….