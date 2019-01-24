Current track
Galway TD calls on government to examine mobile blackspots in the county

Written by on 24 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls on the government to examine mobile phone blackspots in the county.

Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte claims that Galway has the second highest number of mobile blackspots in the country – with 64 identified by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The Fianna Fail TD says the issue needs to be prioritised to ensure that every person living in the county has access to quality mobile services.

Deputy Rabbitte says the blackspots need to be clearly identified

