Galway TD calls on city council to re-open allotments in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD has urged the City Council to re-open allotments from Monday, as the country moves towards the first phase of emerging from lock-down.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly says the decision to close allotments was made due to an overly rigid interpretation of government guidelines and should never have been enforced.

The amenities were closed as they were not classed as either essential work or recreational activity.

However, the Government has confirmed that allotments will be allowed to reopen from Monday as the country moves into the first phase of the planned reopening.

Deputy Connolly argues that allotments produce essential fresh food while providing an important outlet for people who do not have access to gardens or outside spaces.

She says once social distancing can be ensured, the operation of allotments is an essential service.

