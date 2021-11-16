Galway TD calls for urgent resolution to pension rights for community employment supervisors

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is urging the Government to engage with unions to bring a long-running issue over pension rights for community employment supervisors to an end.

Deputy Sean Canney says these workers are providing an enormous service in communities right across the country, and in many case carrying out work which would otherwise not be done.

However, he points to the fact that these supervisors have no pension rights and have no entitlements when they retire.

Deputy Canney notes supervisors on the rural social schemes are in a similar position.

He argues the situation is wrong and an abuse of employment rules…