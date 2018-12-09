Galway TD calls for urgent programme of decentralisation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says the Government must urgently commit to a programme of decentralisation to support balanced regional development.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv says the number of civil servants in the greater Dublin region is extremely skewed, accounting for close to half nationwide.

The Fianna Fail Deputy says – for example – there are just 745 civil servants in Galway – compared to 16 and a half thousand in Dublin.

He says he acknowledges that mistakes were made with previous decentralisation efforts – but the current Government must take action.

Deputy O’ Cuiv says decentralisation is a vital aspect to balanced regional development and says Clifden is an example of how it can make significant contributions to outlying regions.