Galway TD calls for urgent intervention to offset losses in beef industry

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway TD is calling for urgent action by Government and the Agriculture Minister to offset losses in the Irish Beef Industry.

Deputy Sean Canney says Irish beef finishers are currently facing catastrophic losses in bringing their product to market.

He cites falling factory gate prices, reduced demand due to Covid-19 across the continent, and rising input prices in fertilizer and meal supplements.

Galway East Deputy Canney also points out that there is a huge disparity between factory prices in the UK and Northern Ireland versus the republic.

Independent Deputy Canney says Irish beef is a signature export and forms the backbone of our agriculture industry – but the sector is now on the verge of collapse.