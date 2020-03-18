Galway TD calls for urgent government support for those impacted in coronavirus shutdown

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Roscommon Galway TD is calling for emergency government support to be made available to those financially impacted by the Covid-19 emergency.

Sinn Fein Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane argues that it’s vital that all supports are put in place for workers, families and businesses at this time.

Sinn Fein is calling for a moratorium on rents and notices to quit, the introduction of a mortgage holiday by all banks and the suspension of utility disconnections by all providers.

The party is also asking the Finance Minister to introduce a commercial rates holiday of up to 3 months for SMEs and for local authorities to defer rents.

Deputy Kerrane says the measures are necessary to help allay people’s fears at this trying time.