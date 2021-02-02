Galway TD calls for urgent expansion of Covid Restriction Support Scheme

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is urging the Government to immediately expand the Covid Restriction Support Scheme.

The CRSS was established to support businesses significantly affected by restrictions introduced to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

To quality, businesses are required to have been forced to stop or limit customers from accessing their premises.

During a debate on the scheme in the Dáil, Deputy Mairead Farrell pointed out that there’s been a very significant underspend in the scheme.

Sinn Fein Deputy Farrell argued this clearly shows that the criteria for eligibility should be widened.

She also raised the plight of a struggling business in Connemara, which cannot access the fund because it is based on a boat.