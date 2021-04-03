Galway TD calls for transition funding for farmers under Climate Action Bill.

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway TD says the Government’s Climate Action Bill must provide just transition funding for farmers.

Deputy Sean Canney says farmers will need substansial financial support on top of existing supports to help them transition to more sustainable practices.

He says the Climate Action Bill will create thousands of new “green” jobs and increase employment in agriculture, but major investment is required to realise these ambitions.

Deputy Canney says climate change and agriculture are inextricably linked, and we cannot underestimate the scale of the challenge facing the sector.

Deputy Canney says farmers must be partners in addressing the climate crisis, and not victims: