Galway TD calls for support for those affected by creche closures

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Assurances are needed for early years staff, services and parents amidst the decision to close creches.

That’s according to Galway West TD Mairead Farrell, who argues that supports need to be introduced to help those impacted by the closures.

The decision to close all early years services was taken by the state last week, in an effort to halt the transmission of coronavirus.

Deputy Farrell is calling for a number of measures to be introduced to lessen the damage caused by the closures.

These include, an increase to the Sustainability Fund to ensure services continue and that staff have a viable wage, and a Government subsidy to be paid to working parents who are without childcare until the end of March.

Deputy Farrell says that creche closures are necessary right now but the Government must do more.

