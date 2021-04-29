Galway TD calls for support for student accommodation bill in Dáil Éireann

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has called for support for the USI Student Accommodation Bill in Dáil Éireann.

Sinn Fein Deputy Mairead Farrell has said students are not a cash cow and protections must be put in place to safeguard their finances.

The bill which was tabled by the Union of Students in Ireland and Sinn Fein looks at the challenges faced by students in purpose-built student accommodation, such as notice periods when exiting rental agreements and reclaiming deposits.

It comes as there were widespread reports of students having difficulties in reclaiming their deposits, last September, when third level institutions announced that teaching would continue largely online due to the ongoing pandemic.

Deputy Farrell told the Dáil that rents are completely out of reach for most ordinary students – including in Galway city which has the second highest rents nationwide.

