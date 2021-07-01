Galway TD calls for support for Bill banning rent increases

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling for support for a Sinn Féin Bill to ban rent increases.

The Bill, which is being brought before the Dáil this week, seeks to prohibit rent increases for all existing and new tenancies for three years.

Sinn Féin Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell says, if implemented, it will ensure that rents in existing tenancies will be capped at their rate on the date the new legislation is enacted, and new tenancies will be set according to the Residential Tenancies Board rent index.

She says it’s one of suite of measures which Sinn Féin is proposing, including a refundable tax credit which would give renters one month rent back and an NCT style certification for landlords.

It comes as average rents across the country now stand at €1,256 per month, while in Galway city the average rent is almost €1,400 per month and €995 in the county.

Deputy Farrell says the Government needs to act quickly and address rising rents.

