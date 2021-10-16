Galway TD calls for strengthening of bail system to stop serial reoffenders

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway TD has used the Dáil to highlight the “staggering” amount of crimes committed by people out on bail.

Deputy Noel Grealish told Taoiseach Michael Martin that between 2011 and 2020, offenders out on bail were found guilty of over 260 thousand crimes.

He outlined how they included 84 killings and 9 thousand threats to murder or seriously assault, as well as more than 4 thousand robberies, 16 thousand burglaries and 65 thousand thefts.

Deputy Grealish argued there’s an urgent need to strengthen the laws governing bail applications for those charged with serious offences, to protect the law-abiding citizens of this country.

Deputy Grealish further said these reoffenders are also costing the taxpayer enormous sums of money: