Galway TD calls for ‘stability fund’ for local authorities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD and Junior Minister is calling for the creation of a ‘stability fund’ to support local authorities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Sean Canney says local authority incomes have been slashed because of the crisis – and many face running out of cash due to declining rates, planning fees, rents from social homes and other incomes.

He claims it’s estimated that local authorities across the country will need €1.5bn to meet the shortfall over the next year.

Minister Canney says while all local authorities are under pressure, Galway County Council in particular has been chronically underfunded for years – and the current crisis will have an even greater impact.

Independent Minister Canney says a national stability fund is an opportunity to support all local authorities nationwide and also address the long-running imbalance in Galway.

To hear from Minister Canney, tune into Galway Bay fm news…