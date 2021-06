print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling on the government to restore the right to retire at 65.

Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell has called on all TDs to back the party’s motion which will come before the Dáil today.

Deputy Farrell argues people who worked hard all their lives deserve the right to retire on their full pension at 65.

She says it’s a fundamental issue of dignity for workers who deserve the choice to either retire on the full pension rate or to work on in their job.