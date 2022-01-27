Galway TD calls for residential development to be prioritised around train stations

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A Galway TD says it’s mistake that across Galway, we’re not properly planning to have our towns connected with the National Rail Network.

Deputy Sean Canney says it’s good planning to designate catchment areas close to train stations as priority zones for residential development.

He feels this should be reflected in the Galway County Development Plan, as well as Local Area Plans for the individual municipal districts.

Galway East Deputy Canney says towns like Ballinasloe, Woodlawn, Attymon, Athenry and Gort could benefit from this type of initiative.

Deputy Canney says it’s about improving connectivity, reducing reliance on cars, and realising the full potential of the rail network.