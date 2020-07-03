Galway TD calls for pandemic unemployment payment to be extended to seasonal workers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív is calling for the pandemic unemployment payment to be extended to seasonal workers.

The Fianna Fáil Deputy says January to March is traditionally the quietest time for employment in Galway and any worker who can prove they worked seasonally in 2019 should receive the payment if there’s no employment available to them this summer.

Deputy Ó Cuív is says the scheme needs to be reviewed.

