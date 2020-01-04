Galway TD calls for online retailers to reduce packaging

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling for online retailers to significantly reduce the amount of packaging they use.

Galway West TD and Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Climate Action Hildegarde Naughton is specifically calling for a reduction in the amount of plastic being used.

As well as a commitment to banning single use plastic, Deputy Naughton say the government aims to increase the plastic recycling rate to 55 percent by 2030.

She argues that it’s time for online retailers to do their bit for the environment.