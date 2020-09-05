Galway TD calls for non-covid medical treatments to recommence as backlogs grow.

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív is calling on the Minister for Health to ensure that non-covid medical and screening services recommence as soon as possible.

The Fianna Fail Deputy says that backlogs are continuously growing especially in cancer screening services such as breast check and bowel screening.

He says the delays could result in a number of ancillary deaths, as early detection and diagnosis is key to reducing the risk of cancer and other diseases.

Deputy Ó Cuív says extra resources need to be put in place immediately to tackle the delay in these services.