Galway TD calls for more urgency on final report of Mother and Baby Home Commission

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD says it’s ‘unfortunate’ that there is no end in sight for the work of the Mother and Baby Home Commission and more urgency is required.

It’s after the recent publication of a fifth interim report, which found evidence that the burial grounds at the Tuam site may extend beyond the area of the current memorial garden.

It also stated that employees of the County Council must have known about the burials as they would have been in the grounds of the home quite frequently.

However, Deputy Anne Rabbitte says the work of the Commission is too slow and the matter is very time sensitive for many survivors of the homes.

To hear from Deputy Rabbitte, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 1…