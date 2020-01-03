Galway TD calls for more support for abuse victims

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD has raised concerns over the lack of support services available for abuse victims.

Fianna Fail Deputy Anne Rabbitte has been responding to waiting list figures which have been published by Tusla.

The figures, which relate to September 2019, show over 5-thousand children in need have not been allocated a social worker by Tusla.

This includes 634 ‘high priority’ children and 472 children in state care.

It’s also reported nearly 640 adults who say they were abused as a child have not been allocated a social worker by The Child and Family Agency for retrospective treatment.

Deputy Rabbitte says it’s a very worrying situation.

