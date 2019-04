Galway Bay fm newsroom – More jobs needs to be decentralised to rural parts of Galway.

That’s according to Galway West T.D Éamon Ó Cuív who says rural broadband also needs to be improved to allow more viable jobs in the west.

The Fianna Fáil TD says the previous programme of decentralisation managed to move 3 and a half thousand jobs.

