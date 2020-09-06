Galway TD calls for more investment in homecare under Government Winter Plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway East TD Seán Canney is calling on the government to increase investment in homecare before the Winter.

The Independent Deputy says an increase of 1.5 million homecare hours equates to a reduction of 14,700 inpatients in Irish hospitals per annum – allowing the state to save 90 million euro.

He says increased investment now would also ensure hospital overcrowding is managed as the country enters its first winter with Covid-19.

Deputy Canney says homecare is essential for many older people, many of whom feel safer and happier in their own homes…

