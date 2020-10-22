Galway TD calls for more compassionate approach to maternity care during COVID-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD says she is disappointed that the Government did not deal with the issues facing expectant mothers as Level 5 restrictions come into force.

Sinn Fein’s Mairead Farrell says while she recognises that precautions must be taken due to COVID-19, it’s extremely important for expectant mothers to have support with them throughout the process of having a baby.

The Galway West TD says she has received reports from women attending maternity appointments at UHG where they were being told to wait outside in the rain until they were called in for their appointments.

However the hospital has said women were asked to wait in their cars.

Deputy Farrell says many women attending ante-natal appointments do not have cars to wait in and a more compassionate approach is needed…