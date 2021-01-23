Galway TD calls for mediator to be appointed to resolve impasse over special needs education

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Galway East TD is calling for a mediator to be appointed to resolve the impasse over special needs education.

Deputy Sean Canney argues there is too much public rhetoric and not enough solutions being presented.

He says children and their parents are at their ‘wits end’ and have been given too many false dawns over the last two weeks.

His comments come as opposition parties have questioned the ability of Education Minister Norma Foley to oversee the re-opening of schools.

It also emerged this morning that talks between teachers unions and the department on the return of special education is not expected to resume until Monday, despite the Taoiseach saying it’s a priority.

Independent Deputy Canney claims parents are being left in the dark while the Minister and unions clash on the airwaves.