Galway TD calls for introduction of rapid transport corridor through city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling on the National Transport Authority to implement a comprehensive transport Policy for Galway city and the surrounding areas.

Galway West Fianna Fail TD Éamon Ó Cuív says transport stakeholders need to develop a rapid transport corridor from Knocknacarra, through the grounds of University Hospital Galway, to the east side of the city.

The Galway TD called on Iarnród Eireann to enact a commuter policy in conjunction with the rapid transport corridor to enable rail services to take the pressure off Galway’s overtaxed traffic infrastructure.

