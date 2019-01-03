Current track
Galway TD calls for introduction of rapid transport corridor through city

3 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling on the National Transport Authority to implement a comprehensive transport Policy for Galway city and the surrounding areas.

Galway West Fianna Fail TD Éamon Ó Cuív says transport stakeholders need to develop a rapid transport corridor from Knocknacarra, through the grounds of University Hospital Galway, to the east side of the city.

The Galway TD called on Iarnród Eireann to enact a commuter policy in conjunction with the rapid transport corridor to enable rail services to take the pressure off Galway’s overtaxed traffic infrastructure.

To hear more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 2…

