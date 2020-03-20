Galway TD calls for introduction of Covid-19 text alert system

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is calling for the introduction of a coronavirus text alert system to provide the latest information to the public.

Fianna Fail Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte says the system is needed to combat the spread of misinformation.

The opt-in system would deliver text updates regarding the Covid-19 outbreak directly to people’s mobile phones.

Deputy Rabbitte’s call comes as there’s been a recent spike in disinformation about coronavirus on social media and online.

She says the public must its get news from trusted sources – to hear more about this idea, tune in to FYI [email protected]…