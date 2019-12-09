Galway TD calls for increased top-up points for leap cards in Connemara

By
GBFM News
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway TD is calling for the NTA to install more leap card top-up facilities in Connemara so passengers can avail of cheaper fares.

Galway West TD Eamon O Cuiv says the NTA have confirmed to him that the only top-up point right now is at Peacocks shop Maam Cross.

The NTA are currently looking at Spiddal, Clifden and Carraroe as possible new locations, but Deputy O Cuiv argues Moycullen, Carna, Rocmuc and Oughterard must also be included in any future plans.

