Galway TD calls for Health Minister to look at reopening HSE day centres

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

There are calls for the Health Minister to look at reopening HSE day centres as a matter of urgency.

It comes as Community Healthcare West has confirmed that the HSE is currently awaiting Covid-19 national guidelines prior to reopening the services.

Galway TD Catherine Connolly argues that while it was the right decision to close the centres in March, their continued closure is causing distress to alzheimer sufferers and people with disabilities who use the centres.

The Independent Deputy has written to the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly asking for clarity regarding their reopening.